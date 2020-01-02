ATLANTA – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday the date of the special election required for Senate District 13, which became vacant with the recent death of Sen. Greg Kirk, R-Americus.
The special election will be Feb. 4 for the district, which includes parts of Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Sumter, Tift, Worth, Turner, and Wilcox counties. A run-off, if needed, will be March 3.
Qualifying for the special election will be in the Elections Division of the Office of the Secretary of State in Atlanta on Jan. 2 and 3 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Jan. 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The qualifying fee is $400.
Jan. 9 is the last day to register to vote in the special election.
Kirk, who died recently after battling bile duct cancer, had first been elected to the District 13 seat in 2014. Rep. Jay Powell of Camilla, who chaired the House Rules Committee, also died unexpectedly in November at a Republican retreat in Young Harris. A special nonpartisan election to choose Powell's successor will be held Jan. 28. A runoff, if necessary, will be held Feb. 25.