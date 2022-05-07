ALBANY – Since speed cameras went up adjacent to five Dougherty County School System campuses, they have been racking up more than 4,000 citations per month.
While the tickets have generated complaints, they also have resulted in some noticeable changes in drivers’ behavior, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said.
“Since school started in August of last year until today (Friday), we’ve issued over 40,000 citations,” he said.
The idea isn’t to ticket drivers, the chief said, but to slow motorists down as they travel through areas where there is traffic congestion, especially during the early morning and early afternoon when students are walking and buses and parents are dropping off and picking up students.
One of the biggest eye-openers is that the cameras are on duty during the entire school day, not just during the time when school is opening and closing.
“When the lights are flashing in the school zone, that means you should be driving 25 miles per hour,” Persley said. “However, it will give you 10 miles over – 36 in a 25, you get a citation. When lights are not flashing during the day, it’s the posted speed limit. The school zone is not the time, the school zone is the location.”
Tickets issued during the bulk of the school day, not when school is opening or dismissing, make up the largest category of complaints lodged, he said. All Albany school zones have a speed limit of 25 miles per hour.
“Another complaint is people say, ‘Well, the light wasn’t flashing’ and we found out there was a malfunction,” Persley said. “(When) we find out there is a malfunction, we correct those. Those were dismissed.
“Another complaint is ‘I wasn’t driving the vehicle.’ It (camera) doesn’t capture the driver, it captures the vehicle.”
When citations are issued, a first offense carries a fine of $80, while second and subsequent infractions will cost a driver $125. Police noted that the largest drop in those being ticketed is among repeat offenders. Drivers have the option of challenging citations.
“Where these cameras are, we are seeing people slowing down,” Persley said. “We’ve seen it. You’ve seen that people have changed their behavior. That’s all we want people to do. You’re reducing the chances of an accident occurring.”
While the tickets can be a hassle as well as costly, it’s not as intrusive or potentially as costly as an encounter with an officer on patrol.
“That takes time,” Persley said. “If an officer stops you and you have a suspended license or no insurance, those are additional violations, with the possibility of your vehicle being towed. If your driver’s license is suspended, you go to jail.”
Tickets issued through the speed cameras also do not apply to a driver’s insurance or driving record, which is not the case in a traffic stop.
Another issue that has come up is that in some cases individuals sell a car and leave the tag on, resulting in a ticket for a vehicle they no longer own. The chief recommended that individuals keep the tag, which is the owner’s property, when selling a car.
Another benefit for police is that the cameras are a force-multiplier.
With cameras at some of the business streets in school zones, officers can do traffic patrol at other school locations where they did not in the past.
Police also can use the cameras to solve other crimes. The cameras have helped officers solve several stolen car cases, and in at least two of those cases they were able to make arrests, Persley said.
As for the money collected, it doesn’t go into the city coffers. Under Georgia law in OCGA Section 40-14-18, money collected must be used for law enforcement or public safety purposes.
In Albany, the money will be spent on lights and signs for all of the school zones in the city, Persley said, an initiative that has been approved by the Albany City Commission.
“People are saying our school zones do not have enough signage and lights,” Persley said. “There hasn’t been an upgrade in school zones in years.
“What we want to do with the fines that come in, we’re going to upgrade all the school zones. Every school will have new signage up. Those that have cameras will have additional signage and lights.”
