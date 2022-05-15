city of albany.jpg

The 2600 and 2700 blocks of Yorktown Avenue will be closed starting Monday for the installment of speed tables.

 Special Logo

ALBANY — The 2600 and 2700 blocks of Yorktown Avenue will be closed starting Monday for the installment of speed tables, city officials announced.

Work will begin around 8 a.m. Monday and last for approximately three days or until the project is completed.

Drivers will need to find and utilize alternative routes while the speed tables are being installed.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.