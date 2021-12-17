ALBANY – Hospital officials are bracing for another surge of COVID-19 after the holiday season as a current surge of the delta variant unfolds and the arrival of the omicron strain of the disease.
Already, the Phoebe Putney Health System has seen an increase in cases after Thanksgiving and expects the first months of 2022 will bring more.
Of the 19 patients being treated in Albany and Americus hospitals on Friday, none had been vaccinated, and the vaccination rates in most area counties remain below half of residents.
“Although our COVID numbers have remained relatively low, we have seen an uptick over the last couple of weeks,” Dr. Kathy Hudson, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said during a Friday news conference. “(The) 19 patients is a 91 percent decrease from our peak in August, but it is an increase of 36 percent since last week.
“We are anticipating and preparing for a surge after the holidays related to the holidays and the omicron variant. Nationwide, the delta variant remains the dominant strain and is primarily behind the increase in hospitalizations and deaths. However, the omicron variant is surging rapidly.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is predicting a spike in COVID cases, Hudson said, even as researchers seek to learn more about the newest variant of concern that has been confirmed in nearly 40 U.S. states. Early indications are it is more infectious and could infect those who have been vaccinated or previously had a case of COVID-19.
“This could lead to a very dangerous surge in January and the months beyond,” she said. “Omicron is a new variant. The bad news is it is much more transmissible than the delta variant and seems to be able to evade immunity.
“The good news is omicron seems to be less severe, and the vaccines are effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death. If we’re going to avoid the endless stream of variants, we really need to get people vaccinated.”
As of Dec. 15, 51 percent of Dougherty County residents had received at least one dose of a vaccine and 46 percent were fully vaccinated.
During the surge that began in July, the average age of those hospitalized was 56, and 60 percent were under the age of 60 Hudson said. More than 1,100 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Phoebe hospitals in Albany, Americus and Sylvester during the surge.
Hudson urged limiting holiday gatherings to those who have been vaccinated or those who haven’t had a recent negative test result. Travelers should avoid crowded, poorly ventilated public settings and to wear a face mask when unable to avoid such areas.
"If you're symptomatic, stay away from anyone," she said. "The only way to know is to receive a test."
Speaking prior to Hudson, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas encouraged residents to learn from the lessons of last year.
“We can learn from past history,” Cohilas said. “We know that last year, as we were heading into the Christmas season, following the season, we had an enormous eruption in terms of people that were infected, that became sick, unable to breathe, that became dependent on ventilators in our hospitals, and the number of people that died spiked tremendously.”
Getting vaccination shots and boosters can help prevent or reduce another such tragedy, he said.
“It’s tremendously effective; it’s immensely important,” Cohilas said. “It’s very powerful in terms of serving as a beneficial tool during the holidays as we all try to spend time with friends and family.
“We’re heading into the Christmas season, and it’s obviously a time when we’re going to be gathering and we’re going to be with family, we’re going to be with friends, we’re going to be opening presents. We’re going to be spending time and memories with each other, and it’s obviously a time when many of us are going to be traveling as well.”
Vaccinations are available through health departments, hospitals and other health care facilities in the area.
In Dougherty County, vaccine clinics are being held at the 1710 S. Slappey Boulevard health department from 8 a.m.-noon each Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. each Tuesday.
