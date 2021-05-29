TIFTON — Kim Spinks has been selected as the 2021 recipient of the Roy R. Jackson Award for Staff Excellence, presented each year to the top staff member at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Presented in memory of Roy R. Jackson Sr., award recipients must have completed at least 10 years of continuous full-time service to ABAC. Award criteria states that the staff member must be dependable, loyal, reliable and one who contributes to the growth and development of the college beyond the normal call of duty.
Now serving as the Office Coordinator for the Office of Academic Support, Spinks has been an ABAC staff member for 22 years.
A co-worker stated that Spinks is always pleasant and professional, whether her focus is on a recruit, applicant, student, graduate, parent, alumnus, visitor or an ABAC employee. She has proven to be flexible and adaptive at ABAC, serving in various positions and working well as a team member or alone, depending on the task, and is always ready and willing to assist any co-worker when needed in a pinch.
Another co-worker wrote that Spinks processes graduation applications promptly and adds a personal touch by sending a lovely congratulatory note to the soon-to-be ABAC alumnus as well as to their advisor. In so doing, it keeps both the advisor and student up to date and informed.
One colleague said Spinks is service-oriented and “others-minded, always going above and beyond to assist ABAC students. I believe our students, faculty, and staff would all agree that this year’s awardee has a genuine desire to make the ABAC experience positive.”
