LEESBURG -- The Lee County Chamber of Commerce and Lee County Code Enforcement Office have been the event organizers of the county’s annual Rivers Alive celebration for the past 13 years, during which several thousand pounds of litter and debris have been removed from the Kinchafoonee Creek, Muckalee Creek and the Flint River. The program encourages the protection and preservation of local waterways and allows many area youths to see and explore the natural local environment.
Event organizers are seeking sponsorship from the community to support the event. Company logos or names will be on the back of event T-shirts, media releases and other various marketing tools used to promote the event. The sponsorship is $250. Rivers Alive is part of the county’s storm water program and partners with area groups that have an interest in water quality and protection of the environment. Partnerships include The Flint RiverQuarium, Chehaw Park, Leesburg Law Enforcement Explorers, LCHS School’s Navy J.R.O.T.C., and Flint Riverkeeper. The yearly event attracts 200-plus volunteers.
Over the years of removing debris, the volunteers have removed several unusual items from the creek bed and banks. These include sunken boats, washing machines/dryers, bicycles, wheel barrels, a Dr. Pepper drink machine, an engine block, and an intact camper shell.
Lee County Rivers Alive has been successful each year in improving the water quality and appearance of local waterways due to the support and assistance that is received though the Lee County Board of Commissioners, the city of Leesburg, off-duty fire staff, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Public Works and the Lee County Chamber of Commerce. Last year’s event netted several pounds of debris from the creeks.
Call (229) 759-2422 or contact lbarbosa@lee.ga.us by June 26.
