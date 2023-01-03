sports betting.jpg

Political watchers say this could be this year Georgia lawmakers crack open the door to the expansion of legal gambling. 

 Photo/Georgia Tech via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- State Rep. Ron Stephens, a Savannah Republican, wanted to make a point about gambling in the state of Georgia. During a 2021 hearing on legalized sports gambling, he walked to the well of the house and said he was filing a bill to outlaw all gambling in the state. He asked members to come up and sign the bill.

His bill, Stephens said, would have instantly meant the end of the Hope Scholarship.

