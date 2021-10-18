ALBANY — On a day that would have made the A-Team’s Hannibal Smith proud, the plan came together at a Saturday outdoor clinic that got nearly 900 residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in Dougherty County.
“Everything flowed perfectly,” Sam Allen, director of Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services, said of the event. “It was a big success, and it was a 100 percent team effort of all the agencies and businesses and services that worked together.”
The vaccination clinic, held in a back parking lot of the Albany Civic Center, doubled the participation of the first event held in September from three traffic lanes to six to move cars through quicker. Dougherty County residents and college students attending classes in Albany were eligible for $100 gift cards after receiving shots.
On Monday, Dougherty County Commission members suggested holding a third event to increase the number of residents vaccinated, and it has tentatively been scheduled for Nov. 6.
The commission approved in August spending up to $338,000 toward awarding gift cards to county residents 18 and older who receive vaccinations. With the 875 vaccinated on Saturday and 539 during the initial clinic, there remains about $200,000 in funding allocated.
On Saturday, 859 of those who were vaccinated qualified to receive the $100 incentive, adding to the 530 receiving gift cards in September. The clinics were open to residents of other counties ages 12 and up as well as Dougherty County residents, but those citizens were not eligible to receive the $100 bonuses.
Of the shots given on Saturday, 330 were a fist dose of the Pfizer vaccine, 442 were a second dose and 66 were booster shots. The status of the remaining 37 recipients was being evaluated through state records.
“We were looking for 700 to 800 people,” Allen said. “We actually exceeded that.”
The additional protection provided through the effort will help protect the community and help paramedics and hospitals provide better care for patients who have health crises involving causes other than COVID-19, the director said.
“The big thing we’re looking at is let’s lessen the load for next January,” he said of the potential for reducing transmission of the virus during the holiday season. “We don’t want to be back in that again like we were last year.”
Other partners for the event included Albany Area Primary Health Care, the Georgia Department of Public Health and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, which provided volunteers to give injections. Area law enforcement agencies provided traffic control and security.
None of those who received a shot on Saturday had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, Allen said.
“Eight hundred seventy-five is a huge number,” Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said during the Monday meeting after hearing a report on the results. “We’re making steps to move ourselves significantly forward and make ourselves a safer community.
“For every person (vaccinated), as I understand it, you’re eliminating 16, 17 additional infections.”
Commissioner Anthony Johnson made the suggestion to schedule another clinic in November, an idea supported by other commission members.
The average cost for treating a COVID-19 patient in the hospital is some $50,000, so the effort is ultimately an investment, Commissioner Gloria Gaines said.
“I’m really at a loss for words for how well it worked,” she said. “I am proud of the staff, and I am proud of this effort. Just think, the small amount of money is coming back to us on the back end, not to mention the lives we are saving.”
