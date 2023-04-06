ALBANY – After indoor games of dodgeball and basketball earlier in the week, Thursday was a chance to get outdoors and run for about 50 spring break day campers who took part in an energy-burning session of flag football at the Bill Miller Community Center.

Albany State University football players also put the kids through drills to improve their game, with graduate student Tory Sapp Jr. in charge of the activities for the week. The Albany Recreation and Parks Department also held camps for children ages 7 through 17 this week at the Henderson Community Center and the Lockett Station Community Center.

