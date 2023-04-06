ALBANY – After indoor games of dodgeball and basketball earlier in the week, Thursday was a chance to get outdoors and run for about 50 spring break day campers who took part in an energy-burning session of flag football at the Bill Miller Community Center.
Albany State University football players also put the kids through drills to improve their game, with graduate student Tory Sapp Jr. in charge of the activities for the week. The Albany Recreation and Parks Department also held camps for children ages 7 through 17 this week at the Henderson Community Center and the Lockett Station Community Center.
In addition to the games, the week was a chance for the college students to teach life lessons that apply both on and off the field or court.
“They worked on social skills, emotional growth for anger management, leadership skills, learning to play with the team,” said Sapp, a Thomasville native who organized the activities as part of an internship for his master’s degree work in public administration.
While organizing the activities was part of his course work, the Rams tailback who played his final season in 2022, said he has a strong desire to give back to the community and that he plans to go into coaching after he graduates.
“It’s just a part of helping others as I was helped as a youth,” he said. “I’ve noticed in all communities there’s a lack of male role models.
“I had youth couches that invested into me, that poured their energy and love into me. The things we’re doing out here today, that helps build your leadership skills, your social skills, anger management. Those are all things that were invested into me.”
The graduate student says he plans to continue working with youths as both a coach and in a volunteer capacity.
“During this process with the Albany Parks and Recreation Department, I realized there are people that really care about kids,” he said. “I want to be one of those. Kids need love. You can be someone; that’s my biggest emphasis to them.”
The week was about letting kids be kids, and for some of those who were in the program, it might have been a week out of school spent at home if not for the spring break camp, said Anthony Mackey, center supervisor at the Bill Miller center. During the week, he said, some of the campers showed up at 7:30 a.m. when he arrived to just hang out and watch television until camp activities began an hour and a half later.
“The biggest thing they get here is love, consistency and, most of all, accountability,” said Mackey, who was a volunteer himself prior to coming onboard with the department. “The main thing is teaching them to be a kid, not an adult, in an age-appropriate way. Kids are growing up too fast. We’re just creating an environment where they can be themselves.”
Through Thursday the camp at Bill Miller averaged 50 to 60 campers per day, with the high mark coming at about 90 on Tuesday.
For 9-year-old Tasean Watt, 9, the activities and meeting new people during the week was “good. … The playground, football, dodgeball. That’s it.”
Asked whether he also enjoyed the Chick-Fil-A and hotdogs the campers munched down on Wednesday, he responded “Oh, yeah.”
Albany State interns have performed significant work with city departments, particularly in community and economic development, and non-profit organizations in the area, said Veronica Adams-Cooper, chair for the university’s Department of Public Administration.
“We try to make sure we balance the students’ care before, during and after the program,” she said. “The city had the need and he (Sapp) had the opportunity of putting it together.”