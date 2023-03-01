What to do after a house fire

First Alert urges southwest Georgians to help protect their families by installing and keeping in good working condition smoke and CO2 detectors.

 File Photo

Daylight Saving Time is around the corner on March 12, and this biannual time change is a timely reminder to take care of tasks around the house. As we prepare to spring forward, the experts at First Alert are encouraging Americans to improve home safety. One way to do so is to follow the tips below:

· Replace alarm batteries – The risk of dying in a home fire is 55% lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or no working alarms, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Daylight Saving Time is the perfect reminder to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Consider installing alarms equipped with a 10-year battery and eliminate the need for battery replacements for the life of the alarm. Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years, and most CO alarms should be replaced every five to seven years. If unsure how old an alarm is, the safest bet is to replace it immediately.

Recommended for you

More News