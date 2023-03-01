Daylight Saving Time is around the corner on March 12, and this biannual time change is a timely reminder to take care of tasks around the house. As we prepare to spring forward, the experts at First Alert are encouraging Americans to improve home safety. One way to do so is to follow the tips below:
· Replace alarm batteries – The risk of dying in a home fire is 55% lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or no working alarms, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Daylight Saving Time is the perfect reminder to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Consider installing alarms equipped with a 10-year battery and eliminate the need for battery replacements for the life of the alarm. Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years, and most CO alarms should be replaced every five to seven years. If unsure how old an alarm is, the safest bet is to replace it immediately.
· Practice an escape plan – It’s important that the whole family knows what to do in the event of a home emergency. According to a study conducted by First Alert, only 43% of Americans report having an escape plan in place, and only a quarter (26%) reported having ever practiced it. Once you have an escape plan in place, practice it at least twice per year with every member of the household.
· Get properly equipped – Even if you have smoke and CO alarms in your home, you may not have enough to be fully protected. The NFPA recommends installing smoke alarms on every level of the home, including the basement, and inside each bedroom. CO alarms should also be on every level and near each sleeping area.