ALBANY — Dougherty County is inviting everyone out on Saturday for a run, walk or bike ride on the trail and a fall festival as part of the festivities for the grand opening of the renovated Spring Run Bridge.
“A big part of Saturday is for us to reintroduce the community to Radium Springs and what we’ve done out there with the trail,” Wendy Howell, the county’s public information officer, said.
More than 50 vendors are signed up for the festival.
“I think they’re going to be really proud about what we’ve done, and we’re not through yet,” Howell said. “People have been wanting for us to open the Spring Run bridge. We’ve had it kind of blocked off. After Saturday people can have at it.”
The run starts at 8 a.m. Sign-up packets are available at the Albany Welcome Center at 112 N. Front St. ahead of the 5k run and will be available at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the site. The 5K run will start and end at the bridge, part of the trail that starts at 310 Skywater Blvd., the site of the former golf course and the central location for the festival.
The ribbon-cutting will take place on the bridge at 10:30 a.m., followed by music from the Bo Henry Band and the G&S Experience. The Freedom Singers, led by Rutha Harris, also will perform.
There will be bounce houses and games for kids, Howell said, and a number of food vendors. The county is hoping for a big crowd.
Among the exhibitors will be Chehaw Park & Zoo, which will have some of the area’s aquatic specimens on hand, and environmental organization Flint Riverkeeper to address the history and importance of the Radium Springs blue hole.
Due to the recent lack of rainfall, the spring’s water level is low and it does not have the pristine look it does when it is at full flow, Howell said. Signs have been placed to inform visitors about that development.
“We know people are going to have questions about the low flow,” she said. “The Flint Riverkeeper can explain that.”
In addition, the county has installed signs pointing out history with URL codes that refer visitors to online information about those features.
And the first few hundred to register their address upon arrival will get “Rediscover Radium Springs” T-shirts, available one per family and while supplies last.