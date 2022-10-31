ALBANY — Dougherty County is inviting everyone out on Saturday for a run, walk or bike ride on the trail and a fall festival as part of the festivities for the grand opening of the renovated Spring Run Bridge.

“A big part of Saturday is for us to reintroduce the community to Radium Springs and what we’ve done out there with the trail,” Wendy Howell, the county’s public information officer, said.

