SOCIAL CIRCLE – Spring is here and that means Georgians may begin seeing all types of wildlife that have not been as visible throughout the winter months, including possible sightings of black bears. Now is the time to become BearWise, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“Bears are hungry and ready to find food upon leaving their dens after a winter-time hibernation period, and this search for food can sometimes put them a little too close to people,” Adam Hammond, state bear biologist with the Wildlife Resources Division, said. “We can help keep bears from getting too close to our homes and our businesses when we become ‘BearWise’ and learn to live responsibly with bears.”
BearWise is an education program developed by bear biologists from each of the 15 state wildlife agencies that make up the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies. The program, anchored by the website www.bearwise.org, offers citizens specific, detailed, and high-quality information, starting with the Six BearWise Basics:
NEVER FEED OR APPROACH BEARS:♦ Feeding bears (intentionally or unintentionally) trains them to approach homes and people for more food. Bears will defend themselves if a person gets too close, so don’t risk your safety and theirs.
♦ SECURE FOOD, GARBAGE AND RECYCLING:♦ Food and food odors attract bears, so don’t reward them with easily available food or garbage.
♦ REMOVE BIRD FEEDERS WHEN BEARS ARE ACTIVE:♦ Birdseed and other grains have a high calorie content, making them very attractive to bears. The best way to avoid conflicts with bears is to remove feeders.
♦ NEVER LEAVE PET FOOD OUT:♦ Feed outdoor pets portion sizes that will be completely eaten during each meal and then remove leftover food and food bowl. Securely store these foods so nothing is available to bears.
CLEAN AND STORE GRILLS:♦ After you use an outdoor grill, clean it thoroughly and make sure that all grease and fat is removed. Store cleaned grills and smokers in a secure area that keeps bears out.
♦ LET NEIGHBORS KNOW:♦ Share news with your friends and neighbors about recent bear activity and how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; are you willing to adapt to living near bears?
“Let’s be proactive and ensure there is nothing around our home or business that will attract bears and serve as a ‘free lunch,’” Hammond said. “Providing bears a meal might seem harmless, but bears that have access to human-provided foods often become dependent upon people for food, leading to destructive behavior and eventually to the bear’s demise. We want to avoid this cycle.”
The black bear is a symbol of Georgia’s natural diversity, the only bear found in the state and a conservation success story.
Though now considered the most common bear in North America, the species was nearly eradicated from Georgia in the 1930s due to unregulated hunting, illegal harvest — including the killing of bears as “vermin” — and large-scale habitat loss. Sound wildlife management practices have restored Georgia’s black bears to a thriving population estimated at 4,100 statewide.
Black bears may legally be taken during the hunting season, which occurs each fall in Georgia (https://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources).
However, the taking of bears during any other time of the year, or the taking of bears illegally during the hunting season, is called poaching. Prevent poaching of bears by reporting any illegal activity (by email, phone or in person).
Visit http://gadnrle.org/ranger-hotline for more information.
For more information on living responsibly with bears, visit www.bearwise.org.
