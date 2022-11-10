Nuclear Power

A court case challenging the way members of the Public Service Commission are elected kept members of the commission and their challengers off the Nov. 8 ballot in Georgia.

ATLANTA — Georgia voters chose a governor, a senator, and a slew of other key positions in Tuesday’s election. But two important races were not on the ballot: seats on the state’s Public Service Commission. A Voting Rights Act lawsuit stopped the election — and could change how Georgians choose commissioners.

The Public Service Commission isn’t terribly flashy or high-profile. And its elections don’t generate the kind of endless TV ads and daily headlines that a race for governor or senator does.

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future.

