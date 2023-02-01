squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Public funds should never be used for museums. Those should be privately supported by charities.
Democrats are consumed with racism. Everything is white supremacy. Even five black police officers are white supremacists for killing Tyre Nichols. Democrats need psychiatric help.
Yeah, local “activist,” I can’t wait til it’s “just us” running things here either. We’ll see how you govern when the overwhelming majority of the tax base that’s left in the city/county moves out. Reckon there are enough government subsidies to take care of everyone?
Politicians are people who, when they see light at the end of the tunnel, go out and buy more tunnel.
Wait a minute ... Aaron Lewis, Blackberry Smoke and REO Speedwagon? Are you sure their managers didn’t think this was Albany, N.Y.? No matter, we’ll take it. Thank you for finally bringing some exciting acts to our city.
ASU equals Double Standard U. Black athletes can rap. White students cannot rap. Better yet, don’t let the white athletes in. Way to promote diversity madam president.
Trumpsters, your cult leader said an innocent person doesn’t need to plead the fifth. But that is exactly what he did in a recent deposition. When will you sheep realize you’re being fleeced?
Good on Coach Gray for giving a kid a second chance. Bad on the ASU people/administrators and woke crowd for the hypocrisy of “Buy rap music, but if you repeat the lyrics you will get hung in the county square.” Hypocrisy at its finest. Solution? Don’t buy rap music.
It’s interesting that people in this forum cannot believe anyone would have the audacity to have an opinion different than theirs. They spew all their hatred and misinformation, then get mad and throw out threats at people who have different viewpoints. Crybabies are never fun.
What has changed is that society has lower expectations, accepts a lack of discipline and disrespect, ignores history, and accepts anything as positive change when it isn’t.
SMRs, after the right-wing Chaos Caucus passes that 30% National Sales Tax, y’all are gonna have to get another part-time job.
New loony from Georgia, Earl Carter, proposed so-called Fair Tax Act. This is a Texas businessman’s answer to taxation of their wealth. When the aforementioned types push legislation that they say helps you, you can bet your ashcan it doesn’t. Kevin, I’m still waiting for you to reduce gas prices.
I was wondering why Heard was at the Equity Tour Tuesday, but then I heard the word “housing” repeated several times. His little eyes lit up.
How fortunate we are in Albany to have so many people with the answers to all of life’s problems. Of course, they get the answers by watching Fox News or listening to the blathering loud-mouths on talk radio. When will you people think for yourselves?
Oct. 26, 2021 — El Paso, Texas border, woman murdered on U.S. soil by cartel members. Goshen, Clif., — Jan. 16, Family of seven executed in their home by Mexican cartel. Men, women, children. Yes Mr. Truly, the cartels are using the open border any way they please. Sell drugs, murder, rape, terrorize.
