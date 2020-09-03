ALBANY -- St. Teresa’s School will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Saturday starting at noon.
The Catholic school first opened its doors on Sept. 5, 1945, with 31 students, ranging from kindergarten through 6th grade. After a few years, 7th and 8th grades were added.
By 1952 St. Teresa's had outgrown its original home, and the building presently used by the school was constructed to house its growing student body. St. Teresa’s is the oldest private school in the Albany area.
Today, St. Teresa's School has grades pre-K(3) through 12th grade. The school promotes academic excellence in an atmosphere that nourishes the spiritual, intellectual, emotional, physical and moral development of each child. St. Teresa's staff collaborates to prepare students to be leaders in a global society by fostering a sense of responsibility and integrity. St. Teresa’s Catholic School encourages each child to develop his/her gifts to serve others.
The school will follow up its anniversary celebration with a schoolwide celebration on Oct. 15, which is the feast day of the Albany school's patron saint, St. Teresa of Avila.
