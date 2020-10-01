ALBANY -- St. Teresa’s School will host its annual Saints and Sinners 5K fundraiser (formerly the "Nun Run") a little differently this year. Due to COVID-19, events of large gathering have been discouraged, so event organizers had to get a little creative. Virtual runs are growing in popularity, and St. Teresa’s is looking forward to continuing that trend by hosting its own virtual 5K this year. There is also a 1-mile run/walk that is offered.
Race coordinator Katrina Sokolowski encourages participants to have fun with the virtual event by including family, friends, and even costumes.
“With everything being canceled, why not have fun at Halloween and support our school with this fun 5k?” Sokolowski said. “Prizes will be given for pictures in categories of selfies, finishes, costumes and more. So get off the couch, put on a costume and get walking or running with your family and friends.”
The race will start Oct. 31, and participants can run/walk any time Saturday after 8 a.m. through Nov. 1 if the appropriate distance and time is submitted by the deadline of midnight, Nov. 2. The cost is just $15 per person for the 5K and $10 per person for the 1-mile. Registration is now open, and participants can sign up through the school website at http://stteresas.org/saintsandsinners5k/ until Oct. 28. All proceeds will go toward supporting St. Teresa’s athletic programs.
