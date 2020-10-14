ALBANY -- St. Teresa’s School celebrated 75 years last month, and on Thursday the school will collectively honor that anniversary with a balloon rosary on the feast day of its patron saint (St. Teresa of Avila). Students will gather outside the school and pray the rosary together before suspending the balloon rosary into the air.
“We are happy to honor our 75th anniversary legacy by gathering in prayer for our school, community and our country,” Principal Susie Hatcher said. “We want to send our students a message that we should always pray for each other and our neighbor as God teaches us to do.”
Hatcher's inspiration was drawn from the biblical quote from Matthew 18:20, “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”
Hatcher said she hopes that the event can be a message to inspire hope and faith in these times of uncertainty.
The school will welcome Michelle Kroll, the Diocese of Savannah Superintendent, who will be in attendance at the balloon rosary. The event begins at 2 p.m.
For more information, call the school's office at (229) 436-0134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.