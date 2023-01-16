The suspect in an unprovoked attack allegedly said she was motivated by race when she repeatedly stabbed the victim -- an Asian student at Indiana University -- last week on a city bus, according to court documents and a student group.

In what appears to be the latest example of a swell in anti-Asian discrimination nationwide, Billie Davis, 56, who is White, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon in the January 11 attack in Bloomington, court records obtained by CNN affiliate WTHR show. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.

