ATLANTA — Former Georgia House Minority Leader, entrepreneur, author and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, announced her campaign for governor Wednesday.
Abrams released a video titled “One Georgia” alongside the announcement. The video, narrated by Abrams, features images of Georgians from across the state and outlines Abrams’ efforts over the last four years to build a “stronger Georgia.” From her advocacy for voting rights, to supplying food banks during the pandemic, to eliminating medical debt for tens of thousands of Georgians, Abrams said she has dedicated herself to delivering for Georgia.
“Opportunity and success in Georgia shouldn’t be determined by your zip code, background or access to power,” Abrams said. “For the past four years, when the hardest times hit us all, I’ve worked to do my part to help families make it through. My job has been to just put my head down and keep working — toward One Georgia.”
Georgia Democrats are riding a wave of momentum into the gubernatorial race, sweeping seven key municipal races statewide in Tuesday’s runoff elections, including the victory of the first woman and first black mayor elected to lead the city of Warner Robins in strongly Republican Houston County. The strong local performance follows Democrats’ first presidential victory in the state in nearly 30 years and two U.S. Senate seat pickups in runoff elections earlier this year.
Under current leadership, Abrams’ campaign said, Georgia has endured ongoing attacks on the right to vote and freedom to choose, the priority of ideology over economic well-being, a failure to expand Medicaid, an underfunded education system and a void of leadership during the pandemic.
“If our Georgia is going to move to its next and greatest chapter, we are going to need leadership,” Abrams said. “Leadership that knows how to do the job. Leadership that doesn’t take credit without also taking responsibility. Leadership that works hard. Leadership that measures progress not by stats but by our ability for everyone to move up and thrive. Leadership that understands the true pain folks are feeling and has real plans. That’s the job of governor.”
Abrams for Governor will hold a major statewide campaign launch in the coming months.
