Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, holding microphone, interacts with supporters after she and candidates Bee Nguyen and William Boddie Jr. addressed a large crowd on Tuesday evening at the Thornton Community Center in Albany.
ALBANY — Leading supporters in a chant of “More!” Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams fired up the crowd during a Tuesday-evening stop in Albany during which she outlined the differences between herself and her incumbent opponent.
One issue on which Abrams has sparred with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is what to do with a projected budget surplus of more than $6 billion.
The candidate told the crowd of several hundred at the Thornton Community Center in east Albany that she would use some of the money to improve health care, provide quality child care and education.
“We need a governor who is not going to take our money and give it to the richest Georgians,” she said. “I’m going to make sure we have affordable child care in Georgia. Every Georgia educator will get an $11,000 pay raise. We need access to affordable housing.”
The candidate, who narrowly lost to Kemp four years ago, appeared with fellow statewide office seekers Bee Nguyen, the Democratic nominee for secretary of state, and secretary of labor candidate William Boddie Jr.
Abrams also criticized tougher voting laws enacted since the 2020 election, which saw the state swing for a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time since Bill Clinton’s win in 1992.
The state’s voters also put two Democratic senators in office in January runoff elections.
“He has attacked our rights,” Abrams said. “He said he was frustrated by the results. What were those results? Oh yeah, we won. He thinks he can change the rules and win. We need a governor and secretary of state who are going to (protect) our rights.”
Addressing crime, the candidate said that laws signed by Kemp eliminating background checks for concealed carry of weapons was a political ploy on his part.
“Instead of making us safer, he signed gun laws so he could win a primary (election against David Perdue),” she said. “He wants to pretend that it’s OK to flood our streets with guns. How do you know they’re responsible if you don’t have a background check?
“You can’t go to bed and wake up without waking up to a story about gun violence. We need a governor who is interested in protecting our rights, in protecting our safety, in protecting a woman’s right to choose.”
Georgia voters have been setting records nearly daily in early voting totals, but with that dropping off somewhat in the second week of advance voting Abrams encouraged supporters to vote if they had not done so already.
Albany resident Collette Jenkins, who was a candidate for the Ward V Albany City Commission seat in 2021, said she had taken Abrams’ message to heart.
“I came (because) we wanted to make sure the candidates know Albany is supporting their campaigns, and we are going to do everything we can do to get people to vote early,” she said at the conclusion of the rally.