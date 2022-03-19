ALBANY – Stacey Abrams returned to Albany, the city where she announced her 2018 bid for the governor’s office, to again hammer on her message promoting Medicaid expansion.
The gubernatorial candidate started her One Georgia tour in Cuthbert on Monday, where the community hospital closed in 2020, and officially announced her campaign to seek the Democratic nomination.
“Sixty-four counties in the state have no pediatrician, 79 counties have no OB-GYN,” she told the audience of about 200 gathered for the campaign event held at the Albany Museum of Art. “In Dougherty County, 7,100 people would suddenly have health insurance” if Medicaid was expanded in the state.
“Cuthbert would still have a hospital if Georgia had expanded Medicaid. Cuthbert doesn’t have a hospital because the governor is too mean to take the money. We know it would put money into health care facilities like our hospitals.”
If the state decided to participate in the federal program, it would incur costs of about $2.7 billion, but would receive some $3.5 billion, the candidate said. That money would go to improve facilities and provide health care professionals in underserved areas and provide a huge economic boost across the state by creating thousands of jobs.
“That’s why we’ve got to expand Medicaid, to save lives, create jobs and grow our economy,” she said.
Abrams addressed questions from a four-member panel of college students, the audience and media during her appearance, with the questions ranging from the high debts students incur in college to a proposed “don’t say gay” bill to changes in the state’s election laws.
The candidate reminded the crowd that it was the Republicans who initiated “no-excuse” absentee voting in the state that has been pared back.
“They liked it when they were the only ones using it,” she said.
To counter the negative impact of the new laws, eligible voters need to turn out in the fall, said the candidate who faces no opponent in the May 24 primary and will face the winner of the bruising race between incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.
“What I need you to do is you’ve got to start having conversations in March so we’re ready for November,” she said. “We have to show up in record numbers, because that’s the only way.”
Historically black colleges and universities like Albany State University should take their place as not just outstanding black institutions but as premier places of learning for the state, but that will take a boost in investment, Abrams said. As governor, she said she would expand technical college scholarships to get more people trained in work skills.
As a child, she recalled, she saw her deeply religious parents organize a group to support gay people by holding signs saying that God loves everyone.
“As governor, I will veto every anti-gay bill,” she said to a round of applause. “Until we have a governor who works for every Georgian, we are going to continue to see these bills move. Can you imagine what it feels like to be told the people who are (educating) you don’t like you?”
Abrams also criticized a bill that would eliminate the training and background check requirements for the concealed carry of firearms.
While the state has seen economic success, it has not translated into a better economic outlook for everyone, the candidate said. Medicaid expansion would provide a broad, across-the-state boost that a factory opening does not.
“We’re in a state where 40 percent of the children live in poverty,” Abrams said. “We can’t be a state that’s good for business if there are people (left behind).
“I’m running for governor of all of Georgia. I’m running to be a governor who believes your zip code or your access to power doesn’t decide your future, where people aren’t dying in small towns because they don’t have access to health care.”
