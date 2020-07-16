ALBANY -- Even as state, Southeastern, national and, indeed, world COVID-19 numbers continue to climb to record highs, the one-time virus hot spot in Dougherty County has so far avoided significantly larger numbers.
As of noon Thursday, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany had 45 COVID patients, down by almost 10 from the week before. Seven virus cases were reported at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
But officials at the southwest Georgia health system say staffing issues could become a local concern if the numbers rise.
“As ICU beds fill up across the state, our greatest challenge right now is critical care staffing," Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner said. "When we expanded our COVID-19 capacity, in partnership with the state, by opening additional space on our Phoebe North campus, we were able to bring in plenty of extra staff to operate those units. Now, with COVID-19 cases spiking in numerous states, there is much more competition for those vital contract critical care clinicians.
"Our staffing team is exploring all options, and we continue to work closely with the state to maintain staffing levels that will allow us to handle surges in COVID-19 patients.”
As of noon Thursday, Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers included:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 45;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 7;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients recovered: 470;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 109;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 32.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
