TIFTON — High school seniors will have a chance to win a $500 tuition waiver and more on Feb. 1 during the Winter Stallion Day at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in the Donaldson Dining Hall.
Stallion Day kicks off with campus tours guided by the ABAC Ambassadors from 8-8:45 a.m., followed by Club Connections in Gressette Gymnasium, where visitors can explore more than 50 different clubs and organizations on the ABAC campus.
Breakout information sessions will follow on topics ranging from financial aid, the honors program, and student engagement programs. Visiting students also will be able to stop by the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Stafford School of Business, the School of Arts and Sciences, or the School of Nursing and Health Sciences based on their area of academic interest to learn more about the programs being offered.
A free lunch for the visiting students will be provided in the dining hall from noon-1 p.m. That’s also when one visiting high school senior will take home a $500 tuition waiver. Drawings also will be held for other prizes at this time. Meals are available for guests and can be purchased the day of the event at the venue.
Visiting students and guests can take advantage of sessions on financial aid, scholarship information, and housing as well as tours of the ABAC Lakeside freshman housing complex during the afternoon.
Prospective students should sign up ahead of time for the Stallion Day event at www.abac.edu/visit or by calling (229) 391-5004. There is no charge for prospective students for this event. Questions regarding Stallion Day can be directed to admissions@abac.edu.
