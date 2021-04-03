TIFTON — Students and alumni will turn the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College campus into a vacation paradise Monday-Saturday as the campus community celebrates a Stallion Staycation for the 2021 homecoming celebration.
ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher said both new and traditional homecoming activities will be featured throughout the week.
“It has been refreshing to be able to plan events again and to see the students’ excitement that their clubs will be able to compete for the Stallion Cup during the week of homecoming,” Fisher said. “My hope is that this time next year we will be in full swing and have our homecoming as we have known it in the past.”
Events during the week will be both on-campus and virtual. Most events are invitation only, but the remembrance service, the alumni vs. students softball game, and the Horticulture Club plant sale are open to the public.
On-campus festivities include the Golden Alumni Reunion, Sunset Remembrance Service, and the annual softball game. Virtual celebrations include Chef Jay’s Kitchen-Fried Chicken edition, dorm decoration judging, alumni spirit day and a virtual campus tour.
ABAC club members can compete for the Stallion Cup throughout the week by participating in different events and the Club Olympics. Students will participate in the Club Olympics on the Lakeside Lawn on Monday from 5-8 p.m.
Participation and placings will result in points that will go into the club’s weekly total for the Stallion Cup. Other student events for points toward the Stallion Cup include the bedsheet design competition, advisor door decoration competition and food drive.
ABAC alumni can experience an ABAC Staycation from the comfort of their own homes. Virtual celebrations will kick off on Wednesday with Chef Jay’s Kitchen-Fried Chicken edition. Learn how to cook the ABAC Thursday-at-noon staple on the ABAC Alumni Facebook page.
The annual ABAC Horticulture Club plant sale is full speed ahead for Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon at the J.G. Woodroof Farm. The plant sale is open to the community.
ABAC students will spend the week decorating their dorm room doors to celebrate the Staycation theme. Alumni can participate by being the judges. Voting will be through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram on Thursday.
Whether graduation was last year or 50 years ago, ABAC wants to see your ABAC pride. On Friday, alumni can post a picture showing their ABAC pride on social media. Be sure to tag @ABACAlumni and use the hashtag #Stallion Staycation.
The Golden Alumni Reunion welcomes the classes of 1970 and 1971 and all other Golden Alumni on the Lakeside Lawn at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Following that event will be the Sunset Remembrance Service at 7 p.m., also on the Lakeside Lawn.
Join ABAC online on Saturday to experience a VIP virtual tour of campus hosted by alumni, students, and members of the faculty and staff. The tour will include favorite spots and new spaces on ABAC’s 516-acre campus. The tour can be accessed on Facebook.
ABAC alumni will play a softball game against students at Fillies Field at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Clubs that designed bedsheets will have those on display during the game.
Prospective students will tour the campus on Saturday during Stallion Day, an event that gives high school students the opportunity to experience a slice of college life. Stallion Day will run from noon-4 p.m. at various locations across campus. All spaces have been filled for the Stallion Day event, but prospective students can sign up for individual tours, which are provided daily on the campus.
For information on the 2021 ABAC homecoming activities or to sign up for an event, interested persons can visit www.abac.edu/homecoming or call (229) 391-4900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.