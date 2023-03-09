A petition calling for the removal of martial arts star Donnie Yen as a presenter at this year's Oscar ceremony due to his connections to China's ruling Communist Party has garnered tens of thousands of signatures.

The 59-year-old actor, best known for his role in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and the hugely popular 'Ip Man' franchise, has long been a controversial figure among sections within his native Hong Kong, owing to his apparent criticism of the city's pro-democracy movement.

Tags