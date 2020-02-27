ALBANY -- Two of the six Dougherty County STAR students honored on Thursday reached back to earlier in their school days in selecting an influential teacher to share in their accomplishment, with one going back to kindergarten.
Jonathan Porter Hill was named the Dougherty County 2020 PAGE STAR student during the luncheon held at River Pointe Golf Club. The Albany Area of Chamber sponsored the event for the 62nd year for Dougherty County students in the local round of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program.
Dohnovan Walker, the STAR student at Monroe Comprehensive High School, read a letter he wrote to his ninth-grade Spanish teacher, Anna Gabarri-Zuern, as a student in her class while introducing himself to the audience.
The letter seems to have had an impact on both.
“I was surprised because when I went to the school, I didn’t know until it was announced,” she said of learning that Walker had selected her as his STAR teacher. “I’m not surprised he remembered me because he stood out to me.
“He helped me through my first year of teaching. He inspired me. He helped me as much as I helped him.”
Walker, who said he plans to attend Kennesaw State University in the fall, where he plans to major in computer hardware engineering, said he in turn was inspired by Gabarri-Zuern.
“She just stood out the most to me,” he said. “She was the most influential.”
Andrew Orr, one of two Sherwood Christian Academy students honored, chose as his STAR teacher his K-5 instructor, Sharon Howard.
Orr and fellow Sherwood student Charles Taylor III were tied for the award at their school. Orr said that Howard deserves the accolade because of her dedication to teaching.
“I’ve always said I would,” Orr, who plans to major in aeronautical engineering at Georgia Tech, said of his selection. “Ever since ninth grade I said I would (name her) if I were STAR student. She’s been teaching at Sherwood for 42 years. Elementary teachers never get any attention, so that’s nice.”
Hill, a Deerfield-Windsor School student, will represent Dougherty County in the regional STAR competition on March 17 in Thomasville.
He selected Jake Clawson as his STAR teacher.
“I first met Dr. Clawson as the cross country coach,” Hill said. “In addition to being a great coach, he also was a great AP (advanced placement) teacher.”
Rounding out the county school honorees were Kai Alana White of Dougherty Comprehensive High School and teacher Maurice Gibson, and Cody Altman Butler of Westover Comprehensive High School and teacher James Little.
