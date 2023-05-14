April showers bring May flowers ... and also college graduates. Commencement season is underway in the US, and for many newly minted adults, the prospect of supporting themselves for the first time can be somewhat terrifying. One way to calm those fears is to take control of your finances with these smart money tips for new grads.

Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags