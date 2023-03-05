Do you ever wish you could ditch your humdrum life and sail away on a trip around the world? Sounds super fun, but also super expensive ... at least until now. For the somewhat modest price of $30,000 a year -- about what you'd pay for a used car -- you can set sail on a three-year voyage that will visit 135 countries on all seven continents.

Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

Recommended for you

Tags