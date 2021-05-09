TIFTON — Students who are beginning their college careers at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College this fall semester can engage in a new and different orientation process.
Donna Webb, the assistant vice president for student affairs at ABAC, said the “Starting as a Stallion” optional in-person orientation sessions will begin June 8.
“I think our incoming freshmen will enjoy these sessions,” Webb said. “Like most everything else in this pandemic era, we are trying something we have never attempted before, but I believe we can accomplish the purpose and practice social distancing at the same time.”
Webb said the in-person orientation sessions will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“Students will receive an email invitation for the in-person sessions, which are limited for social distancing,” Webb said. “One guest will be allowed to attend with each student.”
Each session will serve as a complement to ABAC’s online videos, which are also a key part of the orientation process. In the summer of 2020, all orientation sessions were online because of the pandemic.
“This is our attempt to offer interested students a more hands-on transition to ABAC,” Webb said. “All of our key offices will be open so that after the session, students can visit with financial aid, student accounts, accommodation services, and other offices.”
For more information about “Starting as a Stallion,” students can contact Webb at dwebb@abac.edu. Fall semester classes begin at ABAC on Aug. 11.
