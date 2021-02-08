ATLANTA -- While the state celebrated the administration of its 1 millionth dose of the coronavirus vaccine over the weekend, numbers announced by the Albany-based Phoebe Putney Health System Monday showed that, while the number of positive cases is slowly moving in the right direction, there is no reason for southwest Georgians or Georgians anywhere in the state to let up on efforts to keep the deadly virus at bay.
Numbers released by Phoebe Monday show that 90 patients remain hospitalized at the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital main campus and Phoebe North facilities, while the number at Phoebe Sumter Medical center in Americus had eased down to 14 patients.
Gov. Brian Kemp and state Department of Community Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey announced that Georgia has administered and reported 1,030,872 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, including providing the first shot to more than 502,393 seniors. Georgia has administered 66% of the total shipment of vaccines from the federal government.
"Thanks to the hard work of our health care heroes, we have administered 1 million vaccines and taken the first step in protecting over 500,000 seniors from COVID-19," Kemp said in a news release. "We are so grateful for our medical professionals, public and private partners, and community leaders who have been on the front lines of saving lives throughout the pandemic, in addition to working hand in hand with the state to get vaccines distributed and administered safely and quickly.
"Dr. Toomey and I continue to encourage every Georgian to be patient as we await more supply from the federal government and to protect themselves by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following public health guidance. While this is certainly an important and welcome milestone in our fight against COVID-19, Georgians should know that demand will continue to far outpace vaccine supply for the foreseeable future. As soon as supply allows the state to expand current vaccination criteria, we will absolutely do so."
Currently, COVID-19 vaccination in Georgia is eligible to the 1A-plus population, including seniors over the age of 65, first responders, law enforcement personnel, and health care workers.
“Every dose of vaccine administered in Georgia benefits the entire state,” Toomey said. “Vaccination and basic prevention measures together offer the best protection from COVID-19 and will help us save lives and defeat this pandemic.”
For more information, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.