ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Agriculture announced Monday the competitive solicitation process to award the 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant. The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program funds projects that “enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops.”
Specialty crops are defined as fruits and tree nuts, vegetables, culinary herbs and spices, medicinal plants, as well as nursery, floriculture and horticulture crops. A specific listing of all eligible and ineligible crops is available at https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/specialty-crop.
The United States Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Marketing Service is expected to make grant funding available through the 2018 Farm Bill, with Georgia’s share being approximately $1.3 million this year.
“The goal of this grant program is to help fund research, marketing and education projects that can produce the highest degree of measurable benefits to Georgia’s specialty crop producers, in relation to each dollar spent,” Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black said in a news release. “We encourage organizations such as IRS-designated nonprofits, commodity commissions, grower associations, state and local government entities, and colleges and universities to consider applying.”
USDA-AMS rules state that grant funds will not be awarded for projects that solely benefit a particular commercial product or provide a profit to a single organization, institution or individual. Single organizations, institutions and individuals are encouraged to participate as project partners with eligible entities.
As in previous years, GDA started accept concept proposals for review on Feb. 1. Completed concept proposals will be due to GDA by Feb. 26 at noon. By mid-March, the approximately top 30 most impactful project proposals will be invited to submit a full application.
"Once finalized, each application will be reviewed and evaluated by a review committee sometime in April or May,” said Jen Erdmann, director of grants for the department. “Then, all department-approved projects will be combined and written as one grant submission to the USDA/AMS. Upon approval from USDA, GDA will notify applicants of their status, which we expect to be in late September 2021.”
For questions, contact GrantsDivision@agr.georgia.gov
The Georgia Department of Agriculture is the voice of the state’s agriculture community. The department's mission is to provide excellence in services and regulatory functions, to protect and promote agriculture and consumer interests, and to ensure an abundance of safe food and fiber for Georgia, America, and the world by using state-of-the-art technology and a professional work force. For more information, visit www.agr.georgia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.