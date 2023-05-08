ATLANTA – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Georgia Department of Public Health, and Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities are working together to promote resources for mental health and self-care.

“Cultivating care in your daily life and prioritizing mental health are vital to not only the success of Georgia’s agriculture community, but our state as a whole,” Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said. “I’m proud that the Georgia Department of Agriculture is partnering with DPH and DBHDD to educate and spread awareness of the resources available to farmers and producers when it comes to ag stress and mental health.

