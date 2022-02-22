ATLANTA -- The state awarded more than $422 million in federal economic stimulus grants Tuesday to help communities across Georgia improve their water and sewer systems.
The grants are part of Georgia's share of $4.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed a committee of 13 Georgia lawmakers and state environmental agency officials to review applications submitted by local communities and choose which would receive grants.
“Because we remained focused on protecting lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic, Georgia is now in a position to make strategic, transformational investments in our state’s water and sewer infrastructure,” Kemp said. "I am proud to know that we have worked hard to prioritize projects which address pressing public health and environmental issues, support economic development, and enhance our ability to be good stewards of our water resources for generations to come.”
The money will be used to improve drinking water treatment, extend drinking water service into high-need areas, improve sewer systems and improve wastewater treatment.
The Water and Infrastructure Committee included Mark Williams, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Rick Dunn, director of the state Environmental Protection Division.
The state awarded more than $400 million in federal stimulus grants three weeks ago for broadband projects.
