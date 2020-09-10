ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Georgia’s August net tax collections totaled nearly $1.89 billion for an increase of $134.5 million, or 7.7 percent, compared to August 2019, when net tax collections totaled roughly $1.75 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $4.03 billion after two months for an increase of $446.3 million, or 12.4 percent, compared to the end of August last year (FY 2020).
Individual Income Tax: Individual income tax collections for August totaled roughly $970.3 million, compared to $880.1 million in August 2019, which is an increase of roughly $90.2 million, or 10.3 percent. Individual income tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) were up $26.7 million, or 38.2 percent. Individual income tax withholding payments were up $88.7 million, or 10.1 percent, over the Fiscal Year of 2020. Individual income tax return payments increased by roughly $19.2 million, or 115.9 percent, over the last year. All other individual tax categories, including estimated tax payments, were up a combined $9 million.
Sales and Use Tax: Gross sales and use tax collections for August increased by $60.1 million, or 5.6 percent, from a total of nearly $1.08 billion in Fiscal Year 2020. Net sales and use tax, which totaled roughly $593.6 million for the month, had an increase of $58.1 million, or 10.8 percent, compared to last year. The adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments totaled nearly $535.2 million, a decrease of $2.2 million, or -0.4 percent, compared to August 2019. Lastly, sales tax refunds increased by roughly $4.1 million, or 79.2 percent, over last year.
Corporate Income Tax: Corporate income tax collections increased by nearly $6.1 million, or 115.9 percent, from a total of roughly $5.3 million in August 2019. Corporate tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) fell by $5.8 million, or -29.1 percent, from last year. Corporate income tax return payments increased by $5.1 million, or 112.2 percent, over Fiscal Year 2020. All other corporate tax categories, including estimated tax payments, were down a combined $4.8 million.
Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor fuel tax collections for the month decreased by $3.9 million, or -2.5 percent, compared to August 2019 when Motor Fuel Tax collections totaled roughly $156.1 million.
Motor Vehicle -- Tag & Title Fees: Motor vehicle tag and title fee collections decreased by $5.7 million, or -15.8 percent, compared to last year while Title ad valorem tax collections totaled nearly $60.7 million for a decrease of roughly $10.9 million, or -15.2 percent, compared to the previous fiscal year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.