The state agency in charge of Georgia's medical cannabis program granted the first five dispensing licenses Wednesday to two companies that have already been awarded manufacturing licenses.

ATLANTA – Georgia’s medical marijuana program is a step closer to providing low-THC cannabis oil to patients suffering from a range of diseases.

The state agency in charge of the program granted the first five dispensing licenses Wednesday to two companies that have already been awarded manufacturing licenses. Botanical Sciences LLC and Trulieve Georgia will open the dispensaries in Marietta, Macon and Pooler.

