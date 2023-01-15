colquitt.jpg

COLQUITT — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced last month that $27,980,800 in 9% Housing Tax Credits will be awarded for the construction and preservation of affordable rental housing developments within the state.

Included among the nine new construction rural developments selected for funding is Spring Ridge, a planned 44-unit family development that will be constructed at East Bush Street and South First Street in Colquitt.

