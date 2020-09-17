ATLANTA -- September is National Preparedness Month, and the State Bar of Georgia Young Lawyers Division is here to assist Georgians with free legal assistance for anyone who is impacted by a disaster or other emergency but cannot afford to hire an attorney.
In the event of a hurricane or other destructive emergency, if a disaster is declared, then the YLD will activate a toll-free hotline for those affected by the disaster in the impacted Georgia counties to request legal assistance. When connected to the hotline voicemail, callers should identify brief details of the assistance needed and the county in which they are located. Individuals who qualify for assistance will be matched with Georgia lawyers who will provide free legal assistance. Georgians who are in need may also request assistance online at www.georgia.freelegalanswers.org or www.georgialegalservices.org.
The types of legal assistance available include:
⦁ Securing FEMA assistance and other benefits;
⦁ Making life, medical and property insurance claims;
⦁ Dealing with home repair contractors;
⦁ Replacing wills and other important legal documents destroyed by a hurricane;
⦁ Helping with consumer protection matters, remedies and procedures;
⦁ Counseling on mortgage-foreclosure problems or landlord/tenant issues.
During National Preparedness Month, Georgians are also reminded to start organizing now to plan for an emergency or disaster. This list, compiled by Georgia Legal Services, includes items that individuals should keep on their person and items to have in a gallon-size, Zip-Lock-style bag kept in a safe, secure and handy place:
Have on Your Person
1. Driver’s license or other government-issued (photo) identification;
2. Insurance cards (including Medicare and Medicaid);
3. Prescriptions, other medications currently taking;
4. Cash;
5. EBT cards;
6. One to two credit cards;
7. ATM card;
8. Checkbook;
9. Cell phone and charger;
Place in a “To Go” Bag
1. Copy of driver's license or other government-issued (photo) identification;
2. Copy of birth/marriage certificates;
3. Social Security card;
4. Contact list- personal and business with addresses and telephone numbers;
5. List of prescriptions (and optical prescriptions) and dosages you take;
6. List of doctors seen with addresses and telephone numbers;
7. List of checking/savings account numbers;
8. Copies of insurance policies and cards with phone numbers;
9. Copies of Medicare/Medicaid cards;
10. List of credit card numbers and company information;
11. Emergency cash;
12. Legal documents: powers of attorney, will, trusts;
13. Copies of immigration documents;
14. Copies of most recent school records for students;
15. Copies of IEPs for students in special education;
16. Copy of housing voucher;
17. Safe deposit keys or safe combination.
“Dealing with loss in the aftermath of a disaster is burdensome enough, and we want our fellow citizens to know that they are not alone to build back their livelihood, their homes, and their communities," Georgia YLD President Bert Hummel said. "The YLD is here to help our communities rebuild and to connect Georgians with much-needed resources to help in that process. This year we will be working with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency field coordinators to further our reach, and I know that the effectiveness of the YLD Disaster Relief Committee has been increased under the leadership of Donavan Eason.
"We are proud of the extension of this program, especially given the current environment of COVID-19 causing further concerns regarding aid.”
The Georgia YLD comprises approximately 10,000 lawyers admitted to the State Bar of Georgia who are 36 years old or younger or who have been admitted to their first bar no more than five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.