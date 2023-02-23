The inaction of two Memphis Fire Department first responders fired after the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols may have contributed to his death, according to a state emergency medical services board.

Advanced Emergency Medical Technician JaMichael Sandridge and EMT Robert Long "failed to provide any basic or limited advanced skills in emergency care" despite Nichols showing "clear signs of distress," the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Division said, according to documents from their summary suspension meeting.

Tags

More News