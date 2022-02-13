ATLANTA — The Georgia Chamber has announced recently the recipients for this year’s Small Diverse Business program memberships. Eight businesses — Emergency Training, RedInk Enterprises, Rosales Financial Group, The Leadership Center, OPUA, Creative Scale Designs, Linkscape 360, and Capstone Performance Solutions — will have the opportunity to take full advantage of a one-year membership to the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.
The program, launched in the fall of 2020 and sponsored by Fiserv, embodies the chamber’s vision for promoting diversity through leadership programs with an intentional focus on equity and inclusion as part of the state’s small business ecosystem.
“We are proud to work with member corporations like Fiserv to foster a more inclusive business environment and welcome these eight new companies to the chamber family,” Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber, said in a news release. “Through our continued partnership via the Small Diverse Business program, these businesses immediately obtain access to affordable health care benefits, training and HR programs, local and statewide events, and information through a state-level advocacy and engagement organization committed to their success.”
Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, sponsored the Small Diverse Business program by funding these eight Georgia chamber memberships for the the second year in a row. Fiserv has significant operations in Georgia and is a technology provider to thousands of small businesses across the state through its Clover point-of-sale platform.
“With our #Back2Business initiative, which includes a $50 million commitment to help small diverse businesses, continuing in full swing, we see opportunities to help like never before,” Vivian Greentree, head of global corporate citizenship at Fiserv, said. “We’re proud to join with the Georgia Chamber to provide small businesses with access to resources, funding, and, most of all, support at the state level, to create opportunities for these businesses as they embrace this as a significant moment in their history.”
The Small Diverse Business program will continue with applications for the 2023 year opening this fall. Visit www.gachamber.com/smalldiversebusiness to stay informed on when the next opportunities will be available. For more information on this program and other resources through the state’s largest business advocacy organization, visit benefits page.
