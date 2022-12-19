Asian nurse helping elder man walking in rehab facility

The federal government should ensure Medicare Advantage insurers Humana and Aetna cover cataract surgeries for older Georgians without delays or denials, Georgia’s Democratic Congressional representatives said this week.

 Special Photo: Georgia Health News

ATLANTA — The federal government should ensure Medicare Advantage insurers Humana and Aetna cover cataract surgeries for older Georgians without delays or denials, Georgia’s Democratic Congressional representatives said this week.

Aetna started requiring prior authorizations for cataract surgeries in its Medicare Advantage plans across the country last year. After protests from doctors and others, Aetna rolled back the policy — except in Georgia and Florida. Humana, another large Medicare Advantage insurer, enacted a similar policy in August requiring prior authorizations for cataract surgeries in Georgia, Capitol Beat reported earlier this year.

Tags

More News