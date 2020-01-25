ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Corrections will host hiring events at three locations in southwest Georgia in February, including events in Pelham, Tifton and Moultrie.
Department officials will conduct onsite interviews, and applicants will take part in PT and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day. Attendees should bring copies of the following:
• Completed state of Georgia application – available online at www.GDCJobs.com (blank copies will be available on site);
• Valid driver’s license;
• Birth certificate;
• Social Security card;
• High school diploma/GED transcript;
• SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores;
• If POST-certified, a copy of his or her POST profile.
Attendees should dress for their interview but bring loose-fitting/athletic attire for the physical fitness test.
The Pelham event will be conducted at the Pelham Carnegie Library on Feb. 5. The library is located at 133 Hand Avenue West. The Tifton event is set for the Georgia Department of Labor on Feb. 6. The Department of Labor is located in the Tift Career Center at 310 South Tift Avenue. The Moultrie event will be held at Southern Regional Technical College on Feb. 13. Applicants should report to Southern Regional Technical College's Building A in the Southwest Georgia Bank Conference Center at 800 N. Veterans Parkway.
Sessions at all three locations will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more, visit www.GDCJobs.com.
