classroom.jpg

 The state Board of Education voted Wednesday to let local school systems reduce the weight of the Georgia Milestones End-of-Course tests from 20% of a student’s final grade to 10%.

 File Photo

ATLANTA – The state Board of Education voted Wednesday to let local school systems reduce the weight of the Georgia Milestones End-of-Course tests from 20% of a student’s final grade to 10%.

The Georgia Milestones tests assess whether students are meeting state standards in four core subject areas: English/language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0