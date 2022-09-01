teacher

The Georgia Department of Education has announced a pilot project to test a new method for evaluating teacher performance.

The new program will be called GaLEADS. It will be tried in a dozen Georgia school districts beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. Districts will be able to apply to participate in the pilot beginning Thursday.

