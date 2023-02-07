juvenile justice.jpg

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announced Tuesday that the Crisp, Terrell and Loftiss Regional Youth Detention Centers obtained national re-accreditation from the American Correctional Association.

DECATUR – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) announced Tuesday that the Crisp, Terrell and Loftiss Regional Youth Detention Centers obtained national re-accreditation from the American Correctional Association (ACA). The secure facilities for justice-involved youths underwent robust operations and treatment service audits, receiving reaccreditation during the ACA's Winter Conference, Jan. 27-31, in Orlando, Fla.

"We are grateful for this recognition by the American Correctional Association," DJJ interim Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb said. "I would like to thank the DJJ team members at the Crisp, Terrell, and Loftiss RYDCs for their commitment to ensuring our youths are in secure environments that meet national standards. This agency will continue to utilize industry best practices in all our secure facilities."

