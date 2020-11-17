ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation announced today $821,163 in 2020 Roadside Enhancement and Beautification Council (REBC) Grants (formerly known as the GATEway Grant program). The department received 37 applications and selected 22 recipients. Recipients include one county, 17 cities and four community improvement districts. Eight recipients have been granted the maximum award of $50,000.
The mission of the REBC Grant program is to provide funding for enhancement and beautification projects along Georgia's roadsides. The following is a breakdown of the awards:
-- City of Pooler in Chatham County: $50,000 for enhancements along U.S. 80;
-- City of Byron in Peach County: $43,953.29 for enhancements along Interstate 75;
-- Eisenhower Business Improvement District in Bibb County: $30,855 for enhancements along U.S. 80/Eisenhower Parkway;
-- City of Newnan in Coweta County: $50,000 for enhancements along Georgia Highway 34 (Bullsboro Drive);
-- Tucker-Northlake Community Improvement District in Dekalb County: $50,000 for enhancements along Lawrenceville Highway;
-- West End Community Improvement District in Fulton County: $50,000 for enhancements along Interstate 20;
-- City of Roswell in Fulton County: $20,176 for enhancements along Atlanta Street;
-- City of Sugar Hill in Gwinnett County: $11,645 for enhancements along Georgia Highway 20;
-- City of Buford in Gwinnett County: $50,000 for enhancements along I-985/U.S.23;
-- City of Cumming in Forsyth County: $50,000 for enhancements along Canton Highway (Georgia Highway 20);
-- City of Thomasville in Thomas County: $37,200 for enhancements along Cairo Road;
-- City of Hull in Madison County: $46,803 for enhancements along Hull-Colbert Road;
-- City of Monroe in Walton County: $31,465 for enhancements along Charlotte Rowell Boulevard;
-- City of Wadley in Jefferson County: $21,945 for enhancements along U.S. 1;
-- City of Sandersville in Washington County: $41,201 for enhancements along SR 15 and 540 intersection;
-- City of Marietta in Cobb County: $36,426.25 for enhancements along South Marietta Parkway;
-- Town Center Community Improvement District in Cobb County: $50,000 for enhancements along I-75 off-ramp and Chastain Road;
-- City of Augusta in Richmond County: $32,801 for enhancements along 13th Street;
-- City of Douglas in Coffee County: $2,445 for enhancements along Peterson Avenue;
-- City of Union City in Fulton County: $26,013 for enhancements along Roosevelt Highway;
-- Douglas County $50,000 for enhancements along I-20;
-- City of Eton in Murray County: $38,235.
"The REBC Grant Program is a great opportunity for local organizations and governments to show pride in their communities by beautifying the right-of-way along state routes," Georgia DOT Landscape Architect Manager Felicity Davis said. “We are excited to partner with these 22 organizations to enhance their local communities.”
Since 2008, the Georgia DOT has awarded 164 grants totaling more than $5 million to governments and community improvement districts around the state. The grant program uses revenue from contributory value fees paid by outdoor advertising companies to the Georgia DOT for vegetation removal in front of outdoor advertising signs. Funds from the grants are allocated toward purchasing and installing plant material along state routes throughout the state.
Any local government, community improvement district, or state agency may apply for grants (maximum $50,000) for landscape enhancement of the state right-of-way that involves the local community and displays the right-of-way in an attractive manner promoting further pride in Georgia. Awarded grant funds may be used for landscape plant material, sod, topsoil, mulch and labor costs associated with the approved items. GDOT requires a long-term maintenance commitment for any landscape installed under the REBC Grant program. The REBC requires the use of Georgia Grown materials for projects.
For more information on the REBC Grant program visit: http://www.dot.ga.gov/IS/Funding/REBC, e-mail landscape@dot.ga.gov or call the State Maintenance Office Landscape Architecture Unit at (404) 631-1400.
