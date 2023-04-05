ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 22 projects valued at $162 million in February. Twenty of these projects were awarded on March 3, and two additional projects from the February letting which were originally deferred were awarded later in the month.
The largest resurfacing project is worth approximately $25 million and was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Company Inc. The project consists of milling and plant mix resurfacing 21.22 miles of Interstate 75/Georgia Highway 401 from south of U.S. 411/SR 61 in Bartow County to south of Dew Pond Road in Gordon County. This contract, along with 12 other resurfacing projects, represents 49% of the awarded funds.
There were two reconstruction projects that represent 42% of the awarded funds, or $54 million. The first project consists of widening and reconstruction of 1.12 miles of SR 9 in Forsyth County from the Fulton County line to McFarland Road. The second project includes the widening and reconstruction of 2.135 miles of Buffington Road (CR 1385) from Rock Quarry Road to U.S. 29/SR 14 (Roosevelt Highway) and from Royal S Parkway to Rock Quarry Road in Fulton County. This project also includes the construction of a bridge over the SR 14 spur in Fulton County.
Two bridge construction projects represent 3% of the awarded funds, or $4 million. These projects include the construction of a bridge and approaches on Birdford Lake Road (CR 685) over Beards Creek in Tattnall County and on Harden Chapel Road (CR 115) over Rocky Creek in Toombs County.
One construction project represents 3%, or approximately $3.8 million, of the awarded funds. The project includes the construction of a roundabout on SR 53 at New Cut Road and Ednaville Road in Jackson County.
Two percent, or approximately $2.8 million, of the awarded funds were for one safety project to make intersection improvements at various locations on U.S. 84/SR 38 in Wayne County.
The remaining 1% is allotted for one maintenance project for various bridges in Greene, Laurens, Newton and Richmond counties. These maintenance projects consist of bridge rehabilitation. These projects represent approximately $1 million.
Two additional bridge construction projects were awarded later in the month. These projects include construction of a bridge and approaches on SR 77 spur over Little Coldwater Creek and over Cedar Creek in Hart County and on Concord Road (CR 333) over Birch Creek in Pike County.
The February awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2023 to $1.2 billion. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2023 began July 1, 2022.
Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on Feb. 17, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on March 3.
Contractors and consultants, including disadvantaged business enterprises, registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/DBE.aspx.