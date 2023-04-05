dot awards.jpg

The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 22 projects valued at $162 million in February. 

 Special illustration: Georgia DOT

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 22 projects valued at $162 million in February. Twenty of these projects were awarded on March 3, and two additional projects from the February letting which were originally deferred were awarded later in the month.

The largest resurfacing project is worth approximately $25 million and was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Company Inc. The project consists of milling and plant mix resurfacing 21.22 miles of Interstate 75/Georgia Highway 401 from south of U.S. 411/SR 61 in Bartow County to south of Dew Pond Road in Gordon County. This contract, along with 12 other resurfacing projects, represents 49% of the awarded funds.

