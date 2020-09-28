ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 38 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $84,053,278.68 in the month of August.
The largest single investment, worth approximately $21.7 million, was awarded to Reeves Construction Company to resurface 31.14 miles of Interstate16/State Route 404 from west of State Route 67 to west of State Route 95/State Route 405 in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham and Effingham counties. This contract, along with seven other resurfacing contracts, represents 44 percent, or $37.2 million, of the awarded funds.
The second-largest contract, $7.1 million, was awarded to Ozark Striping Company Inc. to replace overhead and mounted post signs along Interstate 75/State Route 401. This safety project will span 105 miles, from the Florida State line to Farmers Market Road in Crisp County. This contract, along with 23 other safety contracts, represents 39 percent, or $32.5 million, of the awarded funds.
The remaining safety contracts consist of installing cable barriers, rumble strip installations and upgrading current signage and pavement markings on various county roadways and railroads.
The remaining 17 percent, or $14.3 million, is allotted for bridge rehabilitation and bridge construction projects at various locations throughout the state.
One Transportation Investment Act project was awarded to East Coast Asphalt LLC to mill and resurface 1.82 miles of asphalt on Second street from US 82 to Virginia Avenue in Tift County. To learn more visit: http://www.ga-tia.com/.
The August awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2021 to $196.5 million. This total includes TIA, design-bid-build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2021 began July 1, 2020. Bids for design-bid-build projects were received on Aug. 21, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on Sept. 4.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.
Contractors and consultants, including disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit: http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.
