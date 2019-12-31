ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 23 construction contracts in early December for statewide transportation projects totaling $58,459,454. The project bids were received on Nov. 22, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on Dec. 6.
The largest single investment contract, worth nearly $13.9 million, was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc. The company was hired to mill and plant mix resurface 19 miles of roadway on State Route 3 from Atwater Road to State Route 7 in Pike, Spalding and Upson counties. This contract, along with 16 other resurfacing contracts, represent 75 percent, or nearly $44 million, of the awarded funds.
The second-largest single investment contract, $6.3 million, was awarded to Ozark Striping Company Inc. The company was hired to upgrade signage at various locations on Interstate-85/State Route 403 from the Alabama State Line to Collinsworth Road (County Road 548) in Coweta, Harris, Meriwether and Troup counties. This contract, along with one other safety contract, represents 11 percent, or $6.6 million, of the awarded funds.
The remaining 14 percent, or approximately $8 million, is allotted for bridge construction and bridge rehabilitation projects at various locations throughout the state.
The November awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2020 to $170 million. Fiscal Year 2020 began July 1.
Revisions have been made to the September 2019 letting; a previously deferred contract (PI #222150) has now been awarded. To view the September award announcement, the previously deferred contract and all other bidding information, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PartnerSmart.
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.