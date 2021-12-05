ATLANTA – In October 2021, the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a total of 16 projects valued at approximately $114,649,744.
The largest single investment, worth approximately $48 million, was awarded to Oxford Construction Company. This reconstruction project will widen 7.935 miles of State Route (SR) 133 from north of County Line Road to north of Holly Drive in Dougherty County. Additionally, the project includes the construction of two bridges and approaches over Spring Flat Branch.
The second-largest contract includes a reconstruction of 0.777 mile of interchange on SR 31 at Interstate 75/SR 401 and the construction of a bridge and approaches over I-75/SR 40. The project is worth approximately $36 million.
These contracts represent 73 percent or approximately $83.6 million of the awarded funds.
Resurfacing projects represent 21 percent, or approximately $23 million, of the awarded funds. The remaining 6 percent is allotted for bridge construction projects at various locations throughout the state.
There was one safety project for traffic signal upgrades in Fulton County worth $97,475. These upgrades play an important role in Georgia DOT’s goal of providing a safe, efficient and sustainable transportation system.
The October awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2022 to $432 million. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, Design-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2022 began July 1, 2021.
Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on Oct. 22, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on Nov. 5.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.
Using data and research from the CATO Institute as well as various academic papers and news articles, Stacker explores key instances in history where countries have experienced hyperinflation. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.