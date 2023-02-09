fulton election.jpg

An independent panel and State Election Board members discussed the need for changes and more resources to the local takeover review process that Georgia lawmakers approved in a 2021 voting law overhaul.

 Stephen Fowler/GPB via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Georgia’s State Election Board is considering recommending to state lawmakers that the local election board inspection process be changed into a periodic review that will cover all 159 counties to develop best practices and shore up areas of weakness.

The future of the state’s independent election review panel was a topic of discussion at Tuesday’s State Election Board meeting, the first meeting since the independent review panel recommended in January that the state should not take over Fulton County elections board following an extensive year-and-a-half assessment. It is unlikely to be feasible to continue the time-consuming process of reviewing local elections boards that are deemed to be troubling without more financial support from the state, board members said.

